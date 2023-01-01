Norwegian Mining Museum

Set in a smelter dating from 1844 (the old furnaces survive in the basement), this museum tells Kongsberg's story with relics, models and mineral displays. In the same building, other sections include the Royal Mint, which was moved from Akershus Fortress in Oslo to the source of the silver in 1686, as well as a skiing museum (Kongsberg is home to one of the world's oldest ski-jumping competitions) and an arms and industry museum. All are included in the same ticket.