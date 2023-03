This folk museum, a 10-minute walk southeast of the train station, houses a collection of 32 period farmhouses around which sheep, goats and pigs frolic. Inside the main building is a WWII resistance museum and a re-creation of 19th-century and early 20th-century Kongsberg, complete with interesting descriptions of each shop and its former owner.

In summer there are guided tours on the hour from 11am to 3pm.