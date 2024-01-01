Kongsberg Kirke

Southern Norway

Norway's largest baroque church, in the Old Town west of the river, officially opened in 1761. The rococo-style interior features ornate chandeliers and an unusual altar that combines the altarpiece, high pulpit and organ pipes on a single wall. In August there are organ recitals held here at 7pm on Wednesdays and noon on Sundays.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Heddal Stave Church

    Heddal Stave Church

    17.58 MILES

    This fairy-tale church is the largest and one of the most beautiful of Norway's 28 remaining stave churches. As always, it's constructed around Norwegian…

  • Royal Silver Mines

    Royal Silver Mines

    2.99 MILES

    The profusion of silver mines in Kongsberg's hinterland is known collectively as Sølvgruvene. The easiest way to visit is with the tours that leave from…

  • Henrik Ibsenmuseet

    Henrik Ibsenmuseet

    29.62 MILES

    Author, playwright and so-called 'Father of Modern Drama' Henrik Ibsen was born in Skien on 20 March 1828. In 1835 the family fell on hard times and moved…

  • Norwegian Mining Museum

    Norwegian Mining Museum

    0.14 MILES

    Set in a smelter dating from 1844 (the old furnaces survive in the basement), this museum tells Kongsberg's story with relics, models and mineral displays…

  • Lågdal Folk Museum

    Lågdal Folk Museum

    0.4 MILES

    This folk museum, a 10-minute walk southeast of the train station, houses a collection of 32 period farmhouses around which sheep, goats and pigs frolic…

