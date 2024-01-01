A 1730 brick structure immediately east of the harbour is home to maritime art and a number of impressive model ships. Colin Archer, the famous Norwegian naval architect and shipbuilder, was from Larvik and his beautiful skate, Jærbuen II, dating to 1898, is also usually docked here.
Larvik Maritime Museum
The Coast
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.72 MILES
Kaupang, 5km east of Larvik, was a former Viking town built around AD 800 and occupied until 960. It is believed that up to 1000 people once lived here…
9.08 MILES
The Mølen promontory, around 20 minutes' drive west of Stavern, is Norway's largest beach of rolling stones, and an austere and rather impressive sight…
20.95 MILES
Author, playwright and so-called 'Father of Modern Drama' Henrik Ibsen was born in Skien on 20 March 1828. In 1835 the family fell on hard times and moved…
8.96 MILES
You might not agree with the continuation of the practice this museum explores, but there's no denying that Sandefjord's Whaling Museum is a well…
12.32 MILES
Some 20km north of Larvik is the beautiful, haunting lake of Damvann, surrounded by forests. Popular legend claims it to be the home of a witch called…
0.17 MILES
The classic baroque timber Herregården manor house was constructed in 1677 as the home of the Norwegian Governor General, Ulrik Frederik Gyldenløve, the…
0.43 MILES
The town's impressive wave-shaped cultural centre houses a gallery that has an interesting curatorial calendar of contemporary Norwegian artists, concert…
0.81 MILES
This sublime patch of green overlooking Larvik is Norway’s largest and the world’s most northerly beech tree forest. It is criss-crossed with walking…
Nearby The Coast attractions
0.17 MILES
The classic baroque timber Herregården manor house was constructed in 1677 as the home of the Norwegian Governor General, Ulrik Frederik Gyldenløve, the…
0.43 MILES
The town's impressive wave-shaped cultural centre houses a gallery that has an interesting curatorial calendar of contemporary Norwegian artists, concert…
0.61 MILES
Verkensgården has tools and implements from a local 17th-century sawmill and ironworks. There's also a permanent geological exhibition documenting the…
0.61 MILES
This multi-part museum is spread across the town and is under the auspices of the broader Vestfold Museene.
0.81 MILES
This sublime patch of green overlooking Larvik is Norway’s largest and the world’s most northerly beech tree forest. It is criss-crossed with walking…
2.72 MILES
Kaupang, 5km east of Larvik, was a former Viking town built around AD 800 and occupied until 960. It is believed that up to 1000 people once lived here…
8.83 MILES
The 1950s whaleboat Southern Actor is moored at the harbour; entry is by your Whaling Museum ticket; while you're there, also look out for the striking…
8.96 MILES
You might not agree with the continuation of the practice this museum explores, but there's no denying that Sandefjord's Whaling Museum is a well…