Larvik Maritime Museum

A 1730 brick structure immediately east of the harbour is home to maritime art and a number of impressive model ships. Colin Archer, the famous Norwegian naval architect and shipbuilder, was from Larvik and his beautiful skate, Jærbuen II, dating to 1898, is also usually docked here.

    Kaupang

    2.72 MILES

    Kaupang, 5km east of Larvik, was a former Viking town built around AD 800 and occupied until 960. It is believed that up to 1000 people once lived here…

  • Mølen

    Mølen

    9.08 MILES

    The Mølen promontory, around 20 minutes' drive west of Stavern, is Norway's largest beach of rolling stones, and an austere and rather impressive sight…

  • Henrik Ibsenmuseet

    Henrik Ibsenmuseet

    20.95 MILES

    Author, playwright and so-called 'Father of Modern Drama' Henrik Ibsen was born in Skien on 20 March 1828. In 1835 the family fell on hard times and moved…

  • Whaling Museum

    Whaling Museum

    8.96 MILES

    You might not agree with the continuation of the practice this museum explores, but there's no denying that Sandefjord's Whaling Museum is a well…

  • Damvann

    Damvann

    12.32 MILES

    Some 20km north of Larvik is the beautiful, haunting lake of Damvann, surrounded by forests. Popular legend claims it to be the home of a witch called…

  • Herregården Manor House

    Herregården Manor House

    0.17 MILES

    The classic baroque timber Herregården manor house was constructed in 1677 as the home of the Norwegian Governor General, Ulrik Frederik Gyldenløve, the…

  • Bølgen

    Bølgen

    0.43 MILES

    The town's impressive wave-shaped cultural centre houses a gallery that has an interesting curatorial calendar of contemporary Norwegian artists, concert…

  • Bøkeskogen

    Bøkeskogen

    0.81 MILES

    This sublime patch of green overlooking Larvik is Norway’s largest and the world’s most northerly beech tree forest. It is criss-crossed with walking…

