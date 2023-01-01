The Mølen promontory, around 20 minutes' drive west of Stavern, is Norway's largest beach of rolling stones, and an austere and rather impressive sight. The 230 stone cairns and heaps of boulders, which are laid out in parallel rows, are all Iron Age burial mounds.

The beach is also something of a geological oddity, forming the end of the ice-age era Ra moraine (rock and silt pushed ahead of the glacier and deposited as a new landform), which extends from the lake Farrisvatn, which the moraine dammed, to the southwestern end of Brunlanes.