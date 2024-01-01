Risør Saltwater Aquarium

The Coast

The interesting Risør Saltwater Aquarium, on the quay in front of the Risør Hotel, is a small showcase of saltwater fish, crustaceans and shellfish common to Norway's south coast. Highlights include baby lobsters, the colourful cuckoo wrasse and the underwater post office. Yes, you read that correctly.

  • Bomuldsfabriken Kunsthall

    Bomuldsfabriken Kunsthall

    24.72 MILES

    This highly regarded contemporary art gallery is a 15-minute walk from the town centre on the northern reaches of Arendal. One of the largest contemporary…

  • Mølen

    Mølen

    27.42 MILES

    The Mølen promontory, around 20 minutes' drive west of Stavern, is Norway's largest beach of rolling stones, and an austere and rather impressive sight…

  • Tyholmen

    Tyholmen

    24.82 MILES

    Rising up behind the Gjestehavn (Guest Harbour) is the old harbourside Tyholmen district, home to beautiful 17th- to 19th-century timber buildings…

  • Berg-Kragerø Museum

    Berg-Kragerø Museum

    12.72 MILES

    On the shore of Hellefjord, 3km from the centre, this museum consists of a 120-hectare estate with a country residence dating from 1803. There are gardens…

