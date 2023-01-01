The quirky 18th-century wooden homes of the Damstredet district and the nearby Telthusbakken are a nice change of pace from the modern architecture of the city centre. Once an impoverished shanty town, Damstredet has become a popular residential neighbourhood for artists. To get there, walk north on Akersgata and turn right on Damstredet gate. Telthusbakken is a little further up Akersgata, also on the right.

Don't miss Vår Frelsers, the graveyard where Ibsen, Munch and author Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson are buried.