Under the trees of Oslo's Botanical Garden, the university's serious-looking Natural History Museum comprises two different collections: the Zoological Museum, which, as you might guess, is stuffed full of stuffed (excuse the pun) native wildlife; and the geological-palaeontological collection, which is closed for renovation until 2020. The admission fee also allows you to get green-fingered with the tropical plants inside the greenhouses.
Natural History Museum
Sofienberg, Grønland & Tøyen
Share