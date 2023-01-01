Munchmuseet

This monographic museum dedicated to Norway's greatest artist, Edvard Munch (1863–1944), houses the largest collection of his work in the world: some 28,000 items, including 1100 paintings and 4500 watercolours, many of which were gifted to the city by Munch himself. Don't come looking for The Scream, though – it's at the Nasjonalgalleriet, along with a number of his other masterworks.

Seasonal exhibitions explore Munch's work in context with other artists and movements, with some surprise guest curators such as the novelist Karl Ove Knausgård.

To get here, take a bus or the T-bane to Tøyen, followed by a 300m signposted walk.

The museum is expected to relocate to Bjørvika in 2020 (or so), to a purpose-built site called Lambda.