Henie-Onstad Art Centre

This private art museum contains works by Joan Miró and Pablo Picasso, as well as assorted impressionist, abstract, expressionist and contemporary Norwegian works. It hosts big-name temporary contemporary shows too, as well as housing the largest collection of Kurt Schwitters’ work outside of Germany, including much of the work he made while living in Norway during WWII. It's a 15-minute drive from the centre or you can take bus 160 to Høvikodden, from the Oslo Bus Terminal.