Northern Lights Explorer

Join us in the hunt for one of the most fantastic and volatile phenomen of nature, - The northern light. On this tour there are a maximum of 7 participants, which guarantees you an exclusive adventure. Our Northern light guide is an experienced photographer, and will make sure that you learn the necesarry techniques to catch the Aurora Borealis on your camera. You will learn more about northern light and with our local knowledge, we will do our outmost to make sure that you have an memorable experience.The Lofoten Islands is situated right under the Northern Lights oval, which means there are good chances to catch glimpses of the lady Aurora when here. The northern light can only be observed when its dark and the sky is clear. If there are clouds, we will do our best to search for a location with an open sky. The main season for the northern light starts in September and ends in April.During our Northern Lights trips we try to take good photos if we find the Aurora Borealis. Our guide and photographer will help you to catch it on camera, and send it to you after the trip. This way you can bring the memory back home and share with friends and family. It would be foolish of us to give you a Northern Lights guarantee since it is a natural phenomenon, but we guarantee we do our best to find it. If we believe it will be hard to find it due to bad weather conditions, we reconsider together with our guests whether to cancel and postpone the trip to the next day, or not.If you need any technical support photographing the Aurora Borealis, the photographer will provide this for you. Transport back to your hotel. Durance: 3.5 to 6 hours. You will also get a portret of yourself under the Northern Light, sent to you by e-mail.Who is this trip made for? This trip is made for the ones eager to chase the Northern Lights together with an experienced guide with a small group of people. You are interested to know more about why the northern lights occurs, but you also want to know more about our way of living in the islands and our history. We help you to catch the northern lights on your camera if you bring one, or we send you our pictures after the trip.This is included:English speaking guideMini bus transportPhoto tips and tricksPick up at your hotel, briefingHot drinks (tea or coffee)What to wear and bring?The weather in Lofoten chances rapidly, and during winter we advise you to bring warm clothes, just the same as you will see locals are wearing:Wool underwearFleece or wool sweatherWarm jacket and trousers that isolatesScarf, gloves, hat, warm and isolated shoes