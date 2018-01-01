Welcome to Central Norway
Here on the roof of Norway, trails snake their way past glaciers, waterfalls and snow-bound peaks in more than a dozen national parks. Jotunheimen National Park is one of Europe's premier hiking destinations, and is bisected by one of Norway's most beautiful drives. But Rondane, Dovrefjell-Sunndalsfjella and the desolately beautiful Hardangervidda are also superb. Within the parks' boundaries you may find wild reindeer, elk and musk ox. At the gateway to the parks, Unesco World Heritage–listed Røros, a centuries-old mining town of timber houses and turf-roofed cottages, and Lom, with its beautiful stave church, are two of inland Norway's most attractive villages.
Top experiences in Central Norway
Central Norway activities
Kayak tour from the fishingvillage of Veiholmen
At the parking place at Veiholmen at 10 am you will meet your guide. He will introduce you to your kayak, show you the basic paddle technics and make sure that you are safe and comfortable during the tour. The tour starts by paddling through the narrow channels of the fishing village. We will spend some time here so you get familiar with the kayak and can enjoy the village from a paddler´s perspective. From the manmade channels at Veiholmen we paddle through channels made by mother nature that surround the fishing village. You are now into the wild but protected by the archipelago that gives you a shelter from the mighty Atlantic Ocean. Use your senses. Listen, see and smell the scenery. You may also pick som food for the meal that will be made and served at a tiny island by our cook. He will use local food and make a very special three dishes meal. He will show and explain what he is serving. You will end the guided tour at the starting point; the parking place at Veiholmen.
The Birds of Fuglefjella
This tour includes crossing of a river and hiking. You need to be in good physical condition. We recommend good hiking boots, a wind- and waterproof jacket and something warm to put on once we reach the windy top. This is Polar bear area: Groups must stay together. Duration: 9 hours in total. Hiking time up the mountain takes approximately 3 hours. Included in the price: Transportation, experienced guides with necessary safety equipment, tea/coffee and cookies /expedition food for lunch Capacity: max 8 persons (minimum age of 14) Language: English, German, others can be arranged on request Recommended photo equipment: Wide angle lens and strong zoom lens for the birds.
Sea Eagle Safari to Trollfjorden
Sea Eagle Safari to TrollfjordenJoin us on a safe and fun RIB experience to Trollfjorden. Here you will get the chance to have eye contact with the sea eagle and experience some of the most scenic landscape in Lofoten.The tour starts from the quayside in Svolvær, and will take you through Raftsundet before we enter Trollfjorden. This is one of the most dramatic sceneries that Norway has to offer, and in an open boat, you will get close to the elements. There is a large population of Sea eagles in Raftsundet, and one of the highlights is without doubt when a sea eagle circle a few meters above your head. This is the eagle with the largest wing span in the world, up to 2,65 meters. Our guides have a high awareness on safety, and will make sure that you have a comfortable experience. Therefore, this tour is a good option for the whole family. The duration of this trip is approx. 2 hours, and we have daily departures through the whole year."In Zodiacs, you get to see Lofoten`s spectacular nature and a sea eagle safari is included."During the tour, you will get to know the history of the abandoned fishing settlements we pass, a history that goes all the way back to the Viking era. In Trollfjorden you will learn about the dramatic story from the battle of Trollfjorden in 1890. Private tours can be arranged on request. We do not recommend this trip for people with back problems or pregnancy. All participants must be at our office 15 min before departure.This is included:- Thermal suit- Safety vest- Goggles- Cap- Gloves
Northern Lights Explorer
Join us in the hunt for one of the most fantastic and volatile phenomen of nature, - The northern light. On this tour there are a maximum of 7 participants, which guarantees you an exclusive adventure. Our Northern light guide is an experienced photographer, and will make sure that you learn the necesarry techniques to catch the Aurora Borealis on your camera. You will learn more about northern light and with our local knowledge, we will do our outmost to make sure that you have an memorable experience.The Lofoten Islands is situated right under the Northern Lights oval, which means there are good chances to catch glimpses of the lady Aurora when here. The northern light can only be observed when its dark and the sky is clear. If there are clouds, we will do our best to search for a location with an open sky. The main season for the northern light starts in September and ends in April.During our Northern Lights trips we try to take good photos if we find the Aurora Borealis. Our guide and photographer will help you to catch it on camera, and send it to you after the trip. This way you can bring the memory back home and share with friends and family. It would be foolish of us to give you a Northern Lights guarantee since it is a natural phenomenon, but we guarantee we do our best to find it. If we believe it will be hard to find it due to bad weather conditions, we reconsider together with our guests whether to cancel and postpone the trip to the next day, or not.If you need any technical support photographing the Aurora Borealis, the photographer will provide this for you. Transport back to your hotel. Durance: 3.5 to 6 hours. You will also get a portret of yourself under the Northern Light, sent to you by e-mail.Who is this trip made for? This trip is made for the ones eager to chase the Northern Lights together with an experienced guide with a small group of people. You are interested to know more about why the northern lights occurs, but you also want to know more about our way of living in the islands and our history. We help you to catch the northern lights on your camera if you bring one, or we send you our pictures after the trip.This is included:English speaking guideMini bus transportPhoto tips and tricksPick up at your hotel, briefingHot drinks (tea or coffee)What to wear and bring?The weather in Lofoten chances rapidly, and during winter we advise you to bring warm clothes, just the same as you will see locals are wearing:Wool underwearFleece or wool sweatherWarm jacket and trousers that isolatesScarf, gloves, hat, warm and isolated shoes