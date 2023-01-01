Smelthytta

Built on the site of a former copper-smelting works that burnt down in 1975, this museum brings the town's mining heritage to life. Intricate working models demonstrate the water- and horse-powered smelting processes, and if you want to watch the real thing, live copper smelting demonstrations are held daily at 3pm in July and August.

Outside the museum entrance spreads the large open area known as the Malmplassen (Ore Place), where loads of ore were dumped and weighed on the large wooden scale. Just across the stream from the museum are the protected Slegghaugen (slag heaps), from which there are lovely views over town. Off the southwestern corner of the slag heaps, the historic smelting district with its tiny turf-roofed miners' cottages, particularly along Sleggveien, is one of Røros' prettiest corners.