Røros Kirke

Røros' copper industry was booming when local notables decided to finance the construction of this lovely – and large – Lutheran church in 1784, at a cost of 23,000 riksdaler (at the time, miners earned about 50 riksdaler per year). It's vast, with space for 1600 worshippers, and a fittingly grand monument to the town's mining fortunes.

The posh King's Gallery at the back, identified by both royal and mining company logos, has never hosted a king; visiting royals have always opted to sit among the people. Unusually, the pulpit sits over the altarpiece, while the organ (1742) is the oldest Norwegian-built organ still functioning.

Until 1865, the building was owned by the mining company and this is reflected in the church art. By the altar you'll see the grizzled Hans Olsen Åsen among other company dignitaries. There are also paintings of the author Johan Falkberget and the original 1650 church.

For five weeks from early July to early August, the church hosts organ recitals, sometimes accompanied by orchestral musicians from across Europe.