For a gritty insight into Røros' mining past, head 13km north of Røros to this centuries-old mine, where ore has been extracted since the 1650s. Tours travel 50m underground down dingy tunnels to the main miners' hall. It can be slippery underfoot, so good shoes are essential, as is a warm jacket – the temperature hovers at 5°C year-round.

Above ground, a small museum puts the mining process into context.

Unfortunately, there's currently no public transport to the mine.