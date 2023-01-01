Johan Falkberget Museum

The works of Røros' favourite son, author Johan Falkberget (1879–1967), have been translated into 19 languages and cover 300 years of the region's mining history. His most famous work, An-Magrit, which was made into a film starring Jane Fonda, tells the story of a peasant girl who transported copper ore in the Røros mining district. Entry to the beautiful grounds surrounding the museum is free.

The museum is at Ratvolden, beside lake Rugelsjø, 20km north of Røros. To get there, take a local train to Rugeldalen station, where a small walking track leads to the museum.