Mímisbrunnr Klimapark 2469

If you want to learn all about the wonders of ice, this impressive experience takes you closer than you ever thought possible. Guided tours take you 60m under the ice through a specially created ice tunnel that reveals the ice's structure and colours, and documents more than six millennia of time. It's a surprisingly moving experience, with the obvious topic of climate change looming constantly in the background.

Tours start at the mountain hut of Juvasshytta near Galdhøpiggen. It's signed off Rv55 Sognefjellsvegen, 19km southwest of Lom centre.