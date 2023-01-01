Breheimen National Park

One of Norway's newest national parks, Breheimen opened in 2009 and covers 1691 sq km. It's wedged between the Jotunheimen and Jostedalsbreen national parks and has some of the best hiking in the southern half of Norway. However, walking here is not for the inexperienced. Trail markings are harder to follow than in some more trodden parks and all the DNT huts are unstaffed. This is the place for an off-the-beaten-track adventure. For more information, visit the Lom tourist office.