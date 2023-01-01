Ringebu Stave Church

A church has existed on this site since the arrival of Christianity in the 11th century. The current version, which remains the local parish church, dates from around 1220, but was restored in the 17th century when the distinctive red tower was attached. Inside, there's a statue of St Laurence dating from around 1250, as well as some crude runic inscriptions.

Entrance to the grounds themselves are free and the gate is open year-round. The church is around 2km south of town, signposted off the E6. It hosts occasional concerts of Norwegian folk music in summer.