Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1903, lived on a farm at Aulestad, 18km northwest of Lillehammer. It has been lovingly restored and is stuffed to the rafters with antiques, furniture, books and busts reflecting the well-to-do life of the author and his wife Karoline. It's a way out of town, so you’ll need your own vehicle to get here.