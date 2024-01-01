Composer Harald Sæverud and his wife Marie lived in this simple timber home, 3km south of Troldhaugen. It was constructed in the 1930s of natural stone and untreated wood aiming to create unity with the environment. To get here, take bus 30 from platform 20 at Bergen's bus terminal.
Harald Sæverud Museum
Bergen
