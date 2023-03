This stave church, in the leafy southern suburb of Paradis, was built in Sognefjord around 1150 and moved here in 1883. It is, in fact, a reconstruction, as the original fell victim to an early-1990s black metal/neopagan church burning. The adjacent cross, originally from Sola in Rogaland, dates from 1050.

From Bergen, take the tram to Fantoft (two-hour ticket 36kr).