Welcome to Bergen & the Southwestern Fjords
Cool, cultured Bergen is one of the world's most beautiful cities, with its streets of whitewashed timber cottages climbing steep hillsides from busy Vågen Harbour. It's a destination in itself, but also the ideal starting point for a journey into splendid Hardangerfjord, with its gorgeous fjord-side villages, or the vast Sognefjorden network. En route to the latter, Voss is Norway's destination of choice for thrill-seekers.
Down south, boom-town Stavanger is a diverting staging post for Lysefjord, home to two of Norway's most recognisable images, impossibly high above the ice-blue waters of the fjord: Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) and Kjeragbolten.
Top experiences in Bergen & the Southwestern Fjords
Bergen & the Southwestern Fjords activities
City Sightseeing Bergen Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Norway’s second-largest city, Bergen has roots extending back to the 11th century and boasts a wealth of historical and cultural highlights, all topped with stunning mountain scenery. Whether you’re short on time or not, taking this City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off bus tour is one of the easiest ways to get under the skin of this lovely city.Hop aboard and admire all the must-sees, including St Mary's Church, (the oldest building in Bergen), The National Stage theater (Den Nasjonale Scene), Frederiksberg Fortress and the Bergen Museum, home to one of Norway’s largest collections of cultural and natural history exhibits.Hop off, too, at the world-famous Fish Market (Fisketorget) to browse its colorful fish, fresh food and flower stalls. Then, perhaps stroll to the funicular station and ride the Fløibanen funicular up Mt Fløyen (own expense), one of the seven mountains that ring the city, to enjoy breathtaking over its rooftops and islands.Other attractions include the Edvard Grieg Museum that chronicles the life of Bergen's famous composer son, and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed district of Bryggen, where a row of colorful wooden houses recall the city's role as part of the Hanseatic League from the 14th to the mid-16th century.With your ticket, you can remain on the bus for an entire loop (roughly 45 minutes) while listening to the entertaining audio commentary, or hop on and off at any of the 13 stops around the city, all within a full 24-hour period.The tour stops along the route is as follows:1. Skolten Cruise Terminal2. Bryggen & Hanseatic Museum 3. Tourist Information & The Fish Market4. Toolbodkaia Viewpoint5. Bergen Aquarium 6. Fredriksberg Fortress7. National Stage8. Jektevikten9. Bergen Museum 10. The City Park11. The Fish Market12. Mount Floyen Funicular13. St Mary's ChurchOn-board the bus, passengers will also have access to the free audio commentary available in several languages.
Best Views of Bergen - Segway Day Tour
This tour will really show you all the sweet spots in Bergen, both in the city and in the mountainside. We will stop for great photo opportuneties along the way, and will have lots of fun while showing you the city. We guarantee you a good time.
City Sightseeing Stavanger Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
When your cruise ship docks at the Stavanger port, board the open-top, double-decker City Sightseeing bus at any of the eight conveniently located stops around the city. Sit back and relax as you travel through Stavanger and enjoy 360-views and informative commentary. Stay on board for the entire 45-minute loop, or hop on and off as you please to explore by foot. Visit Stavanger Cathedral, check out the Ledaal royal residence, and poke around the Petroleum Museum or Stavanger Museum to learn about the city's industrial and artistic history and legacy.City Sightseeing Stavanger Hop-On Hop-Off Tour Stops: Gamle Stavanger / cruise ship terminalTourist Information Office / Stavanger CathedralPetroleum MuseumVictoria Hotel, SkagenkaienStavanger MuseumMuseum of ArchaeologyRogaland Museum of Fine ArtsLedaalWorry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Stavanger port for your ship’s departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Bergen Card
With the Bergen Card, you travel free on Light Rail and buses in the city and the region. You get free or discounted admittance to most museums and attractions as well as many cultural events, various sightseeing tours, restaurants and parking.Start the day with one of our many sightseeing tours that give you an introduction to what Bergen has to offer. The Bergen Card gives you admission to attractions in the city centre as well as other attractions further out. Bergen has many museums, some with unique arttreasures and others that show the breadth of the city’s historical heritage.Take a trip up to Mt. Fløyen and enjoy the view of the city, the fjord and the ocean. See seals, penguins, crocodiles and snakes close up at the aquarium and explore the world of science and technology with your family at the science centre.Round off the day with a meal and a cultural event at one of the city’s many venues.
Self-Guided Norway Roundtrip: Bergen to Bergen
Begin your journey in Bergen by hopping on a train and taking a scenic ride to the town of Voss along the Bergen railway. From Voss, travel by bus through villages and gorgeous landscapes toward the town of Gudvangen. From May-September, the bus travels down the steep hairpin bends of Stalheimskleiva.In Gudvangen, you’ll board a boat for a cruise along two UNESCO-listed fjords: Nærøyfjord and Aurlandsfjord. The latter is a picturesque body of water that offers stunning views, while the narrow stretch of Nærøyfjord is flanked by high mountains.Disembark the cruise, and arrive in the village of Flåm, nestled in the innermost part of the Aurlandsfjord. From here, you’ll hop on a train on the legendary Flåm railway — known for its panoramic views of the Norwegian fjord landscape. Continue by train to Myrdal, and then change to the Bergen railway for your trip back to Bergen.
Hardangerfjord Day Trip from Bergen
Starting at Bergen Station, the 12-hour trip first takes you by train to Voss and continues by coach through scenic western mountain terrain to the delightful village of Ulvik. If you happen to be here during the springtime, you will see beautiful fruit trees in full blossom.From Ulvik, your tour continues by boat to Eidfjord where you will take a sightseeing trip to Vøringsfossen waterfall (Norway’s biggest waterfall) and stop by the Hardangervidda Natursenter (Nature Center) located at the foot of the falls (entry fee is your own expense).A cruise on the stunning Hardangerfjord introduces you to natural and cultural gems of the region. If the Sognefjord is the king of the fjords of Western Norway, the Hardangerfjord is surely the queen.The adventure continues by boat to Norheimsund, where a bus will be waiting to take you back to Bergen. You will pass the cascading Steinsdalsfossen waterfall on the way.