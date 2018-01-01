City Sightseeing Bergen Hop-On Hop-Off Tour

Norway’s second-largest city, Bergen has roots extending back to the 11th century and boasts a wealth of historical and cultural highlights, all topped with stunning mountain scenery. Whether you’re short on time or not, taking this City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off bus tour is one of the easiest ways to get under the skin of this lovely city.Hop aboard and admire all the must-sees, including St Mary's Church, (the oldest building in Bergen), The National Stage theater (Den Nasjonale Scene), Frederiksberg Fortress and the Bergen Museum, home to one of Norway’s largest collections of cultural and natural history exhibits.Hop off, too, at the world-famous Fish Market (Fisketorget) to browse its colorful fish, fresh food and flower stalls. Then, perhaps stroll to the funicular station and ride the Fløibanen funicular up Mt Fløyen (own expense), one of the seven mountains that ring the city, to enjoy breathtaking over its rooftops and islands.Other attractions include the Edvard Grieg Museum that chronicles the life of Bergen's famous composer son, and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed district of Bryggen, where a row of colorful wooden houses recall the city's role as part of the Hanseatic League from the 14th to the mid-16th century.With your ticket, you can remain on the bus for an entire loop (roughly 45 minutes) while listening to the entertaining audio commentary, or hop on and off at any of the 13 stops around the city, all within a full 24-hour period.The tour stops along the route is as follows:1. Skolten Cruise Terminal2. Bryggen & Hanseatic Museum 3. Tourist Information & The Fish Market4. Toolbodkaia Viewpoint5. Bergen Aquarium 6. Fredriksberg Fortress7. National Stage8. Jektevikten9. Bergen Museum 10. The City Park11. The Fish Market12. Mount Floyen Funicular13. St Mary's ChurchOn-board the bus, passengers will also have access to the free audio commentary available in several languages.