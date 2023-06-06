Stavanger

Alley in old Stavanger,

Getty Images

Overview

There's a reason this coastal town has been twinned with Houston and Aberdeen: it's sometimes known as Norway's 'Oil City' for its importance in oil exploration in the North Sea since the 1970s (Norway's largest oil company, Statoil, is based here). But while much of the outskirts are modern, you won't find too many skyscrapers – Stavanger's old centre has some of the most beautiful and best-preserved wooden buildings anywhere in Norway, many dating back to the 18th century. It's all very pretty, and in summer the waterfront comes alive in the best port-town style.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Norsk Oljemuseum

    Norsk Oljemuseum

    Stavanger

    Admittedly, the prospect of an 'oil museum' doesn't sound like the most promising option for an afternoon out, but this state-of-the-art place exploring…

  • Canning Museum

    Canning Museum

    Stavanger

    Don't miss this surprising museum housed in an old cannery: it's one of Stavanger's most entertaining. Before oil, there were sardines, and Stavanger was…

  • Gamle Stavanger

    Gamle Stavanger

    Stavanger

    Gamle (Old) Stavanger, above the western shore of the harbour, is a delight. The Old Town's cobblestone walkways pass between rows of late-18th-century…

  • Stavanger Domkirke

    Stavanger Domkirke

    Stavanger

    This beautiful church is an impressive but understated medieval stone cathedral dating from approximately 1125; it was extensively renovated following a…

  • Archaeology Museum

    Archaeology Museum

    Stavanger

    This museum traces 11,000 years of human history, including the Viking Age. Exhibits include skeletons, tools, a rune stone and a description of the…

  • Stavanger Maritime Museum

    Stavanger Maritime Museum

    Stavanger

    This worthwhile museum spread over two warehouses dating from around 1800 covers 200 years of Stavanger's maritime history. There's a large collection of…

  • Norwegian Children's Museum

    Norwegian Children's Museum

    Stavanger

    Dragging kids round a museum can be a tough proposition, but this is one place that's designed specifically with them in mind. It traces the changing…

  • Stavanger Museum

    Stavanger Museum

    Stavanger

    Stavanger's main museum was founded in the 19th century, and it's a typically wide-ranging affair, encompassing everything from Stavanger's history to…

