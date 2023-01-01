Stavanger Maritime Museum

This worthwhile museum spread over two warehouses dating from around 1800 covers 200 years of Stavanger's maritime history. There's a large collection of model boats, sailing vessels, a wind-up foghorn and reconstructions of a late-19th-century sailmaker's workshop and merchant's living quarters. Exhibitions examine the history of shipwrecks and rescue operations over 400 years. They also own two historic sailing vessels: the 1848 Anna of Sand and the 1896 Wyvern, both of which can be visited when in port.