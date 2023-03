This museum traces 11,000 years of human history, including the Viking Age. Exhibits include skeletons, tools, a rune stone and a description of the symbiosis between prehistoric humans and their environment. There's a full program of activities for kids (eg treasure hunts and wandering Vikings) in summer.

In summer, they also run an Iron Age farm site, Jernaldergarden, modelled on an Iron Age village. It's usually only open to groups, but ask at the museum whether you can tag along.