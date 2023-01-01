Norwegian Children's Museum

Dragging kids round a museum can be a tough proposition, but this is one place that's designed specifically with them in mind. It traces the changing story of childhood through the ages, with a particular emphasis on toys: there are more than 6000 individual items on display here, from antique train sets and spinning tops through to giant dolls and Meccano sets. Many of them were made at Norway's largest toy factory, Lærdal, just outside Stavanger.

It's located in the same building as the Stavanger Museum.