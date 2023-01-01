Canning Museum

Don't miss this surprising museum housed in an old cannery: it's one of Stavanger's most entertaining. Before oil, there were sardines, and Stavanger was once home to more than half of Norway's canning factories. By 1922 the city's canneries provided 50% of the town's employment. The exhibits here take you through the whole 12-stage process from salting through to threading, smoking, decapitating and packing. An adjoining building houses a touchingly restored workers' cottage furnished in 1920s (downstairs) and 1960s (upstairs) styles.