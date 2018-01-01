Welcome to Matagalpa
When you’ve sipped your last cup of city, head for the hills, where you can hike through primary forest to gushing waterfalls, pick coffee, explore mineshafts and listen to ranchero troubadours jam under a harvest moon.
If you're looking for a base from which to explore the best the region has to offer or just want to hang around in an accessible, authentic city, it's hard to beat Matagalpa.
Top experiences in Matagalpa
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Matagalpa activities
Green Mountains of Matagalpa and Coffee Tour
Early in the morning, leave Managua in a private air conditioned vehicle and head north, to the mountains of Matagalpa, Nicaragua. After a three-hour drive, arrive to one of the best sustainable coffee farms and hotels of Nicaragua.The moment you enter into the property you notice sustainable practices as garbage classification, recycled materials, protected environment, local and artisan products. The rest of the morning is yours. You have the option to hike through auto guided trails in the forest, horse ride for about half an hour, or simply sit down and inhale fresh air from the mountains.Lunch time on your own at the restaurant with local ingredients but exquisite food. The restaurant with lagoon front view is perfect for a relaxing lunch. If you are an animal lover, you will really enjoy the unexpected visits and companions of geese.At 2pm, you start the coffee tour. Depending on the season, you will see the grains of coffee on the trees or the grains of coffee on the drying patios. Get an in-depth explanation of the coffee production by an expert. Finish the tour tasting varied types of coffee produced at the farm.Departure time from Matagalpa is 4pm to be back in Managua around 7:30pm.
14-Day Nicaragua from North to South
Day 1: Pick up in Managua airport and travel to Matagalpa, where you will spend the night at Buongiorno Principessa hotel.Day 2: Leaving to El Chile indigenous community. Visit to traditional indigenous looms, walk around the community and up to El Chile hill. After having a traditional lunch, you will leave to Bosawás Biosphere Reserve, where you will spend the night.Day 3: Trekking in Bosawás Biosphere Reserve. Day 4:Leaving from Bosawas to León we will arrival in the afternoon and spend the night at Malinche hostel.Day 5: Enjoy a city tour of León in the morning. You will have free time in the afternoon at the beach. Overnight in León.Day 6: Cerro Negro climbing and sand-boarding. In the afternoon you will visit the Tiger lagoon. Night in LeónDay 7: From León we'llnow go to Masaya. Going up to Masaya Volcano by car and horse-riding around the crater. In the evening you will visit Masaya traditional market, Catarina view point and you will spend the night in Granada, at La Siesta hotel.Day 8: Visiting Granada in the morning, chance of a boat trip around "Las Isletas", a small island in Cocicolba Lake or kayaking in Asese bay. Night in Granada.Day 9: Trekking in Mombacho volcano in the morning. In afternoon you will leave to Ometepe Island, where you will spend the night. Overnight at Finca Venecia hotel.Day 10: You will spend the all day discovering the island. n the morning you will walk up to San Ramón waterfall and at around 3:30pm get ready to return. In the afternoon you can relax having a bath in the "Ojo de Agua" thermal waters.Day 11:Leaving from Ometepe to San Juan del Sur. You will spend the evening in Maderas beach and the night in Casa Maderas Ecolodge.Day 12: Spend the day in Maderas beach.Day 13: Boat trip to watch whales and/or turtles according to the season. Afternoon in one of its beaches. You will spend the night in San Juan del Sur or in Managua, according to your return flight.Day 14: Flight back home.
Coffee Tour from Managua
Matagalpa is one of the departments of Nicaragua that stands out for its high productive potential of coffee, this is one of the main exports of the country, and Matagalpa is the second department in the national production of this grain surpassed by the department of Jinotega. On this tour we will visit the Selva Negra Hotel, located in the department of Matagalpa where we will visit their coffee plantations, we will participate in the whole production process, cutting, pulping and fermentation, we will learn about the history, location, weather topography of the same, we will visit the nurseries, coffee plants, learn about shade coffee, organic laboratories, organic farming methods and their composting. At the end we cannot leave without tasting an exquisite cup of coffee. Places to visit: Matagalpa Selva Negra Hotel
PRIVATE TRANSFER FROM MANAGUA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Get around this beautiful land of lakes and volcanoes your way and enjoy the best places of Nicaragua on a fully-insured nice A/C private transportation driven by an experienced driver. As the transfer is available 24/7 you can get pick up and drop- off at the Airport from/to your hotel in Managua, Granada, Masaya, Leon , San Juan Del Sur, Rivas, Carazo, Matagalpa, Esteli, Chinandega, Somoto at any time. ( Make sure you select the right option/city) In case of taking the private transportation from the airpot then a well identified staff member will be waiting for you holding a sign with your name on it. Then he will drive you to your destination and remember that this is a private service so you may stop at an time you need it, and the best of all is that the driver speaks english.( if requested).
Day Trip to Cascada Blanca Waterfall in Matagalpa from San Juan del Sur
Departure Time: 10 am (Flexible)Departure Location: Metro Centro (Flexible)Duration of Transport to Cascada Blanca: 2.5 HoursDuration at Cascada Blanca: 2.5Return to Managua: 6 pm (Flexible)Depart from the center of Managua around 10 am and head north on a 2.5 hour scenic drive through the hills and mountains as you arrive to the department of Matagalpa and your final destination Cascada Blanca. Hike down to the pool of water and go behind the falls to see this majestic beauty from all angles. After a 2-3 hour disconnect in this magical paradise head back to Managua arriving around 6 pm.*For an additional fee, lodging, food and entertainment can be arranged.
Day Trip to Cascada Blanca Waterfall in Matagalpa from Granada
Departure Time: 10 am (Flexible)Departure Location: Metro Centro (Flexible)Duration of Transport to Cascada Blanca: 2.5 HoursDuration at Cascada Blanca: 2.5Return to Managua: 6 pm (Flexible)Depart from the center of Managua around 10 am and head north on a 2.5 hour scenic drive through the hills and mountains as you arrive to the department of Matagalpa and your final destination Cascada Blanca. Hike down to the pool of water and go behind the falls to see this majestic beauty from all angles. After a 2-3 hour disconnect in this magical paradise head back to Managua arriving around 6 pm.*For an additional fee, lodging, food and entertainment can be arranged.