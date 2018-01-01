14-Day Nicaragua from North to South

Day 1: Pick up in Managua airport and travel to Matagalpa, where you will spend the night at Buongiorno Principessa hotel.Day 2: Leaving to El Chile indigenous community. Visit to traditional indigenous looms, walk around the community and up to El Chile hill. After having a traditional lunch, you will leave to Bosawás Biosphere Reserve, where you will spend the night.Day 3: Trekking in Bosawás Biosphere Reserve. Day 4:Leaving from Bosawas to León we will arrival in the afternoon and spend the night at Malinche hostel.Day 5: Enjoy a city tour of León in the morning. You will have free time in the afternoon at the beach. Overnight in León.Day 6: Cerro Negro climbing and sand-boarding. In the afternoon you will visit the Tiger lagoon. Night in LeónDay 7: From León we'llnow go to Masaya. Going up to Masaya Volcano by car and horse-riding around the crater. In the evening you will visit Masaya traditional market, Catarina view point and you will spend the night in Granada, at La Siesta hotel.Day 8: Visiting Granada in the morning, chance of a boat trip around "Las Isletas", a small island in Cocicolba Lake or kayaking in Asese bay. Night in Granada.Day 9: Trekking in Mombacho volcano in the morning. In afternoon you will leave to Ometepe Island, where you will spend the night. Overnight at Finca Venecia hotel.Day 10: You will spend the all day discovering the island. n the morning you will walk up to San Ramón waterfall and at around 3:30pm get ready to return. In the afternoon you can relax having a bath in the "Ojo de Agua" thermal waters.Day 11:Leaving from Ometepe to San Juan del Sur. You will spend the evening in Maderas beach and the night in Casa Maderas Ecolodge.Day 12: Spend the day in Maderas beach.Day 13: Boat trip to watch whales and/or turtles according to the season. Afternoon in one of its beaches. You will spend the night in San Juan del Sur or in Managua, according to your return flight.Day 14: Flight back home.