DAY 1 - MANAGUAWhether you wish to be greeted at the airport by one of our agents, or picked up at the Costa Rican Border, with Welcome to Nicaragua you are in safe hands from the moment you arrive. On arrival at one of our many three-star hotels, you will be supplied with all the info you need for the duration of your stay, as well as details of the exciting adventures that lay ahead of you. And if your flight lands early, you can begin the adventure right away with a city tour of our capital! DAY 2 - ESTELIThe cultural discovery begins right away with a transfer to the charming city of Estelí. You will be greeted by our local guide who will take you to visit The Cathedral of "Nuestra Señora Del Rosario" or White Cathedral, one of the most beautiful churches in Nicaragua. Marvel at the neoclassical style of this holy place before moving on to the cigar factory. Estelí is world-renowned for it's high quality cigars and snuff, which are sold throughout the United States and Europe. Even if you don't partake in smoking a visit to the snuff plantations is a must during your time in the city. On this Discover Nicaragua tour you'll get to observe the entire manufacturing process as men and women convert humble tobacco leaves into a much-coveted Nicaraguan product.DAY 3 - ESTELIOn day three, things switch from culture to adventure in Estelí. A private transfer will take you to Miraflor Natural Reserve, a stunning nature reserve located high in the mountains where you can expect to find lush forests, wildlife and spectacular waterfalls. Agriculture lives in harmony with Mother Earth up here, and this can be seen no more clearly that at the organic coffee farms run by locals. We offer tours of these farms, as well as a variety of other guided tours detailing the rich biodiversity of the forest and it's unique flora and fauna. If none of that takes your fancy however, you can simply relax in a hammock and take in the beautiful panorama or thick green leaves against a bright blue sky. DAY 4 - MATAGALPANicaragua is home to so much un-spoilt natural beauty, which is why day four sees your travel from one nature reserve to another. The Selva Negra Nature Reserve, also known as "The Black Forest" is a 300-acre reserve of cloud forest home to a vast array of trees, plants and animals, the type of unique wildlife that we often only see in nature documentaries. Howler monkeys, strangler fig trees, blue morpho butteries, kingfishers and hummingbirds are just some the hundreds of species that exist in this dense tropical wonderland.DAY 4 - MATAGALPAHow you choose to explore Selva Negra