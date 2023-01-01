Museo del Folclore

Inside the Mercado Artesanías complex, this small museum focuses on dance, local myths and the cultural traditions of Masaya. Apart from excellent photos taken at various festivals, it showcases outlandish costumes from the fiestas patronales (saints days). Look out for the black devil, the red devil and macabre figures from Nicaragua's folklore: the ghostly cart, drawn by skeletal bullocks, the Padre Sin Cabeza, La Llorona and the Chancha Bruja.