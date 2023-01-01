Among the major buildings worst hit by the earthquake of 2000 (which also destroyed about 80 homes) was Iglesia de San Jerónimo, built in 1928, the spiritual heart of Masaya and one of the most recognizable silhouettes on the skyline. But that hasn't stopped anyone from celebrating the longest fiestas patronales (saints days) in Nicaragua, with their epicenter, as always, right here. Seek permission to climb the bell tower for impressive views of the city.