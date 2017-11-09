Welcome to Granada
Just out of town, half-day adventures take you to an evocative archipelago waterworld at Las Isletas and fun beaches at the Peninsula de Asese. Volcán Mombacho has walking trails and a butterfly sanctuary, not to mention a few hot springs dotted around its foothills. The Laguna de Apoyo is another must-see: its clear turquoise waters and laid-back waterfront lodges offer a splendid natural respite.
Culturally curious travelers might consider a trip to community-tourism operations in nearby villages such as Nicaragua Libre, or out to Parque Nacional Archipiélago Zapatera, home to one of the most impressive collections of petroglyphs and statues in the country.
Top experiences in Granada
Granada activities
Nicaragua: Catarina, Masaya Volcano, Granada from Guanacaste
After pickup from your hotel in Guanacaste, enjoy a typical Costa Rican breakfast at Rest Toro Negro (or similar) in Liberia, located in the northwest region of the country. Then, re-board your coach to cross the border into Nicaragua.First, stop at Catarina viewpoint, one of the highest hills surrounding the Apoyo Lagoon. Look out across the water to adjacent Lake Nicaragua and admire Mombacho Volcano, which borders the lake.Next, head to the Catarina Craft Market. It’s an interesting place to search for souvenirs, including textile and ceramic handicrafts along with goods made of leather and wood.Continue to Granada, established in 1524, and hop inside a volanta for a 45-minute horse-drawn carriage ride. Learn about the city’s colonial history and architecture as you pass the colorful homes and squares along the palm-lined streets. Pass attractions such as Parque Central, a central park popular with local residents, and admire the 12 stained-glass windows of Granada Cathedral, housed within its borders. Next, enjoy a leisurely a la carte lunch at Rest El Mariscazo (or similar) before heading to Masaya Volcano National Park, Nicaragua's first and largest National Park. You will be able to see the active volcano and the sulfuric smoke fumes spewing from its main crater, Santiago. You will have a chance to take pictures and enjoy the beautiful views of the whole area.Your tour ends with transport back to your hotel in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.
Full Day Nicaragua Tour
You will picked up from your hotel promptly and taken to Liberia, Costa Rica where you will eat hearty breakfast to start off the day. Then head to the Costa Rica/Nicaragua border. The guide will make it easy for you and will take care of all of the passport work. You will drive straight across the border and then head to your first destination.Catarina Volcano Outlook Point: Here you will enjoy an incredible view over the dormant volcano crater, Granada, and Lake Nicaragua. You will be allowed to walk around freely for a while before getting back in the bus and heading to the next stop.Masaya Artisan Market: Do some shopping for inexpensive souvenirs and experience the Nicaraguan life style before sitting down for a typical Nicaraguan lunch.Masaya Volcano: An active volcano where you will have the opportunity to stand right next to its crater and hear it rumbling and spewing of gases. An incredible, rare sight.Next stop: Granada! An old Colonial town near Lake Nicaragua. Stop at La Merced Church, considered one of the most beautiful buildings of Granada. It is flanked by a large tower that houses the church bells. You will ascend the stairs and reach the roof of the church. From here, you'll have a panoramic city view of Granada, Mombacho Volcano, and Nicaragua Lake with the islets. This is the perfect place to take pictures of the beautiful city and the surroundings.Your last stop is a one hour boat ride in Lake Nicaragua viewing the Nicarguan Islets around sunset. Your guide will stop by Monkey Island consisting only of monkeys that will come out and take food from your guide on the boat! You will then head back to Costa Rica, stopping on the way to pick up some snacks for the ride home.What to Bring: Sunscreen, Camera, Passport, Proof of flight out of Costa Rica, US Dollars to buy souvenirs
Granada City Tour from Managua with Boat Ride on Lake Nicaragua
After pickup from your Managua hotel, your day trip to Granada starts as you head southeast with your guide to the shore of Lake Nicaragua, on which Granada sits. Begin your Granada tour with a visit to the cultural center of Casa de los Tres Mundos. Created to support and promote cultural projects in Nicaragua and the rest of Central America, Casa de los Tres Mundos is located in a beautiful colonial mansion, which you’ll tour with your guide. Browse through the art gallery that includes paintings from local artists, and learn the history behind the center from your guide. Next, head Parque Central and browse local markets and admire colonial architecture as you make your way to the Convent and Museum of San Francisco, a striking colonial church with a blue facade. Tour the impressive museum inside the church, where you'll see pre-Colombian statues and pottery. Then, visit a nearby colonial-style house for lunch (own expense).After lunch, your Lake Nicaragua adventure begins as you board a boat for a cruise to around 365 tiny tropical islands. Stay on the boat, cruising around the islands and learning about the lush flora from your guide. Marvel at Mombacho Volcano while cruising through the small islands, formed over 10,000 years ago when the volcano erupted. Keep an eye out for native birds like tanagers, hawks, jays and warblers, and listen to your guide’s commentary about the history of the islands and of Lake Nicaragua, which is home to freshwater sharks and sawfish. After your boat ride, you'll be transported back to your Managua hotel.
Nicaragua from Liberia: Granada, Lake Cruise, Masaya Volcano
After being picked up from your Liberia hotel, set out over the border to Nicaragua. The first stop of the day is in Granada, where you will enjoy a guided tour of the city, admiring its colonial architecture, historic churches, and beautiful cathedral. After some free time to explore and lunch (included) at a local restaurant, continue to the nearby Nicaragua Lake, a natural wonder just minutes from the city. Explore the lake's islands and soak up the scenery on a boat cruise, learning more about the region's unique volcanic topography. Continue to the Masaya Volcano National Park, where you can admire the Masaya Volcano and visit the Masaya handicraft market to shop for souvenirs. On return to Costa Rica, your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel.
Day Trip to Masaya and Granada from Managua
After pickup from your Managua hotel, head 18 miles (29 km) to Masaya, known both as the 'City of Flowers' and as the ‘Cradle of Folklore.’ First visit Masaya Volcano National Park, where you’ll see its active crater up close before visiting the Ecological Museum to learn about the geology and history of the volcano. Then head into town and walk through the local market, where you'll find beautiful handmade crafts made from wood and ceramics, as well as clothing and jewelry. Masaya is known for its handicrafts, so this is a great place to pick up a souvenir, if you wish!Next, re-board your coach and enjoy the drive to Granada. Located on the shores of Lake Nicaragua (also known as Lake Cocibolca), Granada is a quaint colonial city filled with colorfully painted buildings and rich history. Admire the colonial architecture, sample local food like the delicious vigoron, a plantain wrap filled with pork and cabbage (own expense), and learn about the city’s culture and history from your guide. Take a break for lunch at a local restaurant (own expense), and then continue your tour of Granada to Independence Plaza, where you'll find an obelisk dedicated to the heroes of the 1821 struggle for independence. Then head to Central Park, where you'll see the Cathedral of Granada, originally built in the early 1500s. Admire the cathedral’s four chapels and 12 stained-glass windows, and then walk along the pedestrianized street of La Calzada to marvel at the colorful colonial buildings.Next, visit the Convent and Museum of San Francisco, which houses one of the best museums in the region. Tour the museum to see Primitivist art, a to-scale model of the city and the Zapatera statuary. Then visit Casa de los Tres Mundos, a foundation created to support and promote cultural projects in Nicaragua. Tour the beautiful mansion that houses Casa de los Tres Mundos, and browse through a few art displays. Your tour ends when you are transported back to your Managua hotel.
Granada Colonial Tour
The will start at the main central park of Granada, where you will learn about the history, gastronomy,culture and the daily lives of the locals. You will walk around the two main plazas which are Colon Plaza and the Independent Plaza.Afterwards you will visit the house of the 3 worlds which is a historical colonial building. Later, you will visit the museum of San Francisco which hosts of pre-colonial indigenous collection in a show room where we could take close up photos. Then, you will be taken to Masaya, an active volcano, visit the museum and drive to the summit of the active crater where you will be close to the drop of the crater. This volcano release 6000 tons of sulfur everyday. The next stop will be Masaya's hand craft market where you can get many local souvenirs.The last activity will be a relaxing boat tour in the Isletas to do bird watching and enjoy the lake breeze.