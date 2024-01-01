Tucked in behind Mt Ngongotaha, 10km from Rotorua, this 6-hectare park has trout springs, native longfin eels, native birds and various land-dwelling animals such as deer, alpacas, possums and a pride of lions (fed at 2.30pm). There’s also a cafe and an elevated treetop walkway through the tawa trees.
Paradise Valley Springs
Rotorua
