Paradise Valley Springs

Rotorua

LoginSave

Tucked in behind Mt Ngongotaha, 10km from Rotorua, this 6-hectare park has trout springs, native longfin eels, native birds and various land-dwelling animals such as deer, alpacas, possums and a pride of lions (fed at 2.30pm). There’s also a cafe and an elevated treetop walkway through the tawa trees.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pohutu Geyser in Te Puia, Rotorua, New Zealand.

    Te Puia

    5.83 MILES

    Te Puia dials up the heat on Māoritanga (things Māori) with explosive performances from both its cultural troupe and Pōhutu (Big Splash), its famous…

  • Orakei Korako geothermal park, New Zealand.

    Orakei Korako

    23.55 MILES

    Tucked away from other more popular thermal fields, Orakei Korako is (since the destruction of the Pink and White Terraces, at least) arguably NZ's most…

  • Frying Pan Lake in Waimangu Volcanic Valley.

    Waimangu Volcanic Valley

    16.62 MILES

    The most visible wound from Mt Tarawera's 1886 eruption, the Waimangu geothermal area spreads down a valley to Lake Rotomahana (Warm Lake). The experience…

  • The Champagne Pool at Wai-O-Tapu or Sacred Waters – Thermal Wonderland, Rotorua, New Zealand.

    Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland

    19.38 MILES

    The most colourful of the region's geothermal attractions, Wai-O-Tapu (Sacred Waters) has a variety of features packed into a relatively compact, heavily…

  • Redwoods Whakarewarewa Forest.

    Redwoods Whakarewarewa Forest

    7.42 MILES

    This magical park of forest giants is 5km southeast of town. From 1899, 170 tree species were planted here to see which could be grown successfully for…

  • Maori thermal village Whakarewarewa, Rotorua, New Zealand.

    Whakarewarewa

    6.08 MILES

    Wander the streets of this living village, where the local Tūhourangi/Ngāti Wāhiao people have resided for centuries, with its homes, stores, cafes and…

  • Wingspan

    Wingspan

    3.08 MILES

    The Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre is dedicated to conserving threatened NZ raptors, particularly the karearea (NZ falcon). Learn about the birds…

  • Hot spring in Kuirau Park

    Kuirau Park

    5.13 MILES

    Thermal activity comes no cheaper than at this free public park that runs along the western edge of the town centre. It's a wonderful juxtaposition of…

View more attractions

Nearby Rotorua attractions

1. Wingspan

3.08 MILES

The Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre is dedicated to conserving threatened NZ raptors, particularly the karearea (NZ falcon). Learn about the birds…

2. Volcanic Hills Winery

3.64 MILES

Drink in the view from the top of the Skyline gondola at this winery tasting room. The wine is made at the bottom of the hill from grapes sourced from NZ…

3. Agrodome

3.97 MILES

Learn everything you need to know about farming at this 140-hectare model farm. Shows (9.30am, 11am and 2.30pm) include a parade of champion rams, lamb…

4. Rainbow Springs Nature Park

4.2 MILES

The natural springs here are home to wild trout and eels, which you can peer at through an underwater viewer, and plenty of animals, including tuatara (a…

5. Kuirau Park

5.13 MILES

Thermal activity comes no cheaper than at this free public park that runs along the western edge of the town centre. It's a wonderful juxtaposition of…

6. Ohinemutu

5.31 MILES

Ohinemutu is a lakeside Māori village that is home to around 260 people. Highlights include the 1905 Tama-te-Kapua Meeting House (not open to visitors),…

7. St Faith’s Anglican Church

5.33 MILES

Consecrated in 1918, Ōhinemutu's historic timber church is intricately decorated with Māori carvings, tukutuku (woven panels), painted scrollwork and…

8. Lake Rotorua

5.68 MILES

Lake Rotorua is the largest of the district’s 18 lakes and is − underneath all that water − a spent volcano. Near the centre of the lake is Mokoia Island,…