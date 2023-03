Learn everything you need to know about farming at this 140-hectare model farm. Shows (9.30am, 11am and 2.30pm) include a parade of champion rams, lamb feeding, and shearing, milking and doggy displays. Yes, some of the jokes are corny, but it's still very entertaining. Farm tours on a tractor train depart at 10.40am, 12.10pm, 1.30pm and 3.40pm, giving you a squiz at Agrodome's sheep, deer, alpacas, llamas, cows, ostriches and emus.