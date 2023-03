This small private museum is set in lovely gardens at Hihi, 15km northeast of Mangonui. The centrepiece is a still-lived-in Victorian homestead built by retired whaling captain William Butler, who settled here in 1838, had 13 children and became a trader, farmer, magistrate and Member of Parliament. Visits must be prearranged and start with a guided tour of the house, after which you're welcome to wander around the grounds for as long as you like.