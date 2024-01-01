Okahu Estate Winery

Just south of town, off the road to Ahipara, Kaitaia's only winery offers free tastings and sells local produce, including the famous Kaitaia Fire chilli sauce.

  • Arai-Te-Uru Recreation Reserve in Omapere, New Zealand.

    Arai-te-uru Recreation Reserve

    28.18 MILES

    Covering the southern headland of the Hokianga Harbour, this reserve offers magnificent views over the harbour and along the wild west coast. A short walk…

  • Te Ahu Centre

    Te Ahu Centre

    2.08 MILES

    This civic and community centre features a cinema, a theatre, a tourist information centre, a gallery and the Te Ahu Heritage exhibits of the Far North…

  • Gumdiggers Park

    Gumdiggers Park

    12.34 MILES

    Kauri forests covered this area for 100,000 years, leaving ancient logs and the much-prized gum (used for making varnish and linoleum) buried beneath…

  • Butler Point Whaling Museum

    Butler Point Whaling Museum

    20.04 MILES

    This small private museum is set in lovely gardens at Hihi, 15km northeast of Mangonui. The centrepiece is a still-lived-in Victorian homestead built by…

  • Wairere Boulders Nature Park

    Wairere Boulders Nature Park

    25.54 MILES

    At Wairere, massive basalt rock formations have been eroded into odd fluted shapes by the acidity of ancient kauri forests. Allow 40 minutes for the main…

  • Clendon House

    Clendon House

    22.69 MILES

    This pretty cottage was built in the bustling 1860s by James Clendon, a trader, shipowner and magistrate. After his death, his 34-year-old half-Māori…

  • No 1 Parnell

    No 1 Parnell

    22.58 MILES

    Occupying a century-old corner building originally built as a grocery store, this upmarket commercial gallery exhibits interesting work by local artists…

  • Village Arts

    Village Arts

    22.52 MILES

    A sophisticated surprise in such a small place, this volunteer-run gallery fills a restored heritage building with ever-changing exhibitions – mainly from…

