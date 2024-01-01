Māngungu Mission

Bay of Islands & Northland

Completed in 1839, this sweet wooden cottage contains relics of the missionaries who once inhabited it, and of Horeke’s shipbuilding past. In the grounds there's a large stone cross and a simple wooden church. Māngungu is 1km down the unsealed road leading along the harbour from Horeke village.

