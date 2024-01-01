Completed in 1839, this sweet wooden cottage contains relics of the missionaries who once inhabited it, and of Horeke’s shipbuilding past. In the grounds there's a large stone cross and a simple wooden church. Māngungu is 1km down the unsealed road leading along the harbour from Horeke village.
Māngungu Mission
Bay of Islands & Northland
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.47 MILES
Occupying a headland draped in lawns and bush, this is NZ's most significant historic site. Here, on 6 February 1840, after much discussion, the first 43…
17.56 MILES
From the Kauri Walks car park, a 20-minute walk leads past the Four Sisters, a graceful stand of four tall trees fused together at the base, to Te Matua…
17.16 MILES
Near the north end of the park, not far from the road, stands mighty Tāne Mahuta, named for the Māori forest god. At 51.5m, with a 13.8m girth and wood…
24.1 MILES
Two of the nation's most significant buildings nestle side by side on the banks of Kerikeri Basin. Start at the Stone Store, NZ's oldest stone building …
Arai-te-uru Recreation Reserve
16.87 MILES
Covering the southern headland of the Hokianga Harbour, this reserve offers magnificent views over the harbour and along the wild west coast. A short walk…
23.68 MILES
This civic and community centre features a cinema, a theatre, a tourist information centre, a gallery and the Te Ahu Heritage exhibits of the Far North…
17.46 MILES
Set in verdant farmland 18km (20 minutes) southwest of Kerikeri, this pretty little cottage holds several claims to fame. It's NZ's second-oldest house …
24.26 MILES
Just up the hill from Kerikeri Mission Station is a marked historical walk that leads to the site of Hongi Hika's pā (fortress) and village. Little…
Nearby Bay of Islands & Northland attractions
1.42 MILES
A sophisticated surprise in such a small place, this volunteer-run gallery fills a restored heritage building with ever-changing exhibitions – mainly from…
2. Wairere Boulders Nature Park
2.11 MILES
At Wairere, massive basalt rock formations have been eroded into odd fluted shapes by the acidity of ancient kauri forests. Allow 40 minutes for the main…
4.52 MILES
Occupying a century-old corner building originally built as a grocery store, this upmarket commercial gallery exhibits interesting work by local artists…
4.58 MILES
This pretty cottage was built in the bustling 1860s by James Clendon, a trader, shipowner and magistrate. After his death, his 34-year-old half-Māori…
9.33 MILES
Catholicism arrived in Aotearoa in the form of well-respected French bishop Jean Baptiste Pompallier, who celebrated NZ’s first Mass at Totara Point…
6. Arai-te-uru Recreation Reserve
16.87 MILES
Covering the southern headland of the Hokianga Harbour, this reserve offers magnificent views over the harbour and along the wild west coast. A short walk…
17.16 MILES
Near the north end of the park, not far from the road, stands mighty Tāne Mahuta, named for the Māori forest god. At 51.5m, with a 13.8m girth and wood…
17.46 MILES
Set in verdant farmland 18km (20 minutes) southwest of Kerikeri, this pretty little cottage holds several claims to fame. It's NZ's second-oldest house …