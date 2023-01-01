Kerikeri Mission Station

Two of the nation's most significant buildings nestle side by side on the banks of Kerikeri Basin. Start at the Stone Store, NZ's oldest stone building (1836). Upstairs there's an interesting little museum, while downstairs the shop sells Kiwiana gifts as well as the type of wood and leather goods that used to be stocked here in the 19th century. Tours of neighbouring Kemp House depart from here. Built by the missionaries in 1822, this humble yet pretty wooden Georgian-style house is NZ's oldest building.

The house is encircled by heritage gardens and the mature fruit trees scattered all around the river basin are the remnants of the mission's original orchard. In summer, the Honey House Cafe operates from a neighbouring cottage.