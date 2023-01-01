St Paul’s Anglican Church

The characterful St Paul's was constructed of Kawakawa stone in 1925, and stands on the site of the original mission church, a simple raupo (bulrush) hut erected in 1823. Look for the native birds in the stained glass above the altar – the kotare (kingfisher) represents Jesus (the king plus ‘fisher of men’), while the tui (parson bird) and kererū (wood pigeon) portray the personalities of the Williams brothers (one scholarly, one forceful), who set up the mission station here.