Just behind Paihia, this regenerating forest has walking trails ranging from 10 minutes to five hours. A few large trees have escaped axe and fire, including some big kauri. Information on Opua Forest walks is available from the i-SITE, including the 1.5km Paihia School Road Track (about 30 minutes each way) leading to a lookout. You can also drive into the forest by taking Oromahoe Rd west from Opua.