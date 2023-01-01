Just up the hill from Kerikeri Mission Station is a marked historical walk that leads to the site of Hongi Hika's pā (fortress) and village. Little remains aside from the terracing that once supported wooden palisades. Huge war parties once departed from here, terrorising much of the North Island and slaughtering thousands during the Musket Wars. The role of missionaries in arming Ngāpuhi remains controversial. The walk emerges near the cute wooden St James Anglican Church (1878).