Arai-te-uru Recreation Reserve

Covering the southern headland of the Hokianga Harbour, this reserve offers magnificent views over the harbour and along the wild west coast. A short walk leads to the site of an old signal station built to assist ships making the treacherous passage into the Hokianga. It closed in 1951 due to a decline in ships entering the harbour. A track also heads down to pretty little Martin's Bay.

This is also the start of the 10.6km Waimamakau Coastal Track, a three-hour walk (each way) along the coast to Waimamakau Beach Rd at the mouth of the Waimamakau River.