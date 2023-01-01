This civic and community centre features a cinema, a theatre, a tourist information centre, a gallery and the Te Ahu Heritage exhibits of the Far North Regional Museum. Artefacts include kauri gum, carved pounamu (greenstone) weapons and wood carvings dating to the 14th century. There's also a cafe, and free wi-fi at the library. The centre's foyer is circled by a series of pou (carved posts) featuring the different cultures – Māori, British, Croatian etc – that have had a major impact in the local area.

Each of the parts of the centre have their own opening hours.