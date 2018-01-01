Cape Reinga and 90 Mile Beach Tour from Bay of Islands

Explore one of the most amazing stretches of coastline in Oceania on a custom-built Waverider coach that keeps you comfortable as it moves effortlessly over sandy beaches, rugged roads and quicksand streams. Start your New Zealand North Island adventure day trip with a stop at the Puketi Forest, home to 1,000-year-old kauri trees, some of the most ancient trees in the world. Walk along a ground-level boardwalk that meanders around the trunks of the trees and learn more about the area from the information panels located throughout the walk.After you leave the Puketi Forest, you’ll head to Houhora Harbour, lunch at Wagner’s Holiday Park. Later you will go to Cape Reinga, the northernmost tip of New Zealand. You’ll feel as though you’re standing on the edge of the world as you watch the Pacific Ocean collide with the Tasman Sea.Maori legend says that Cape Reinga is the departure point for spirits on their way to the Maori homeland in Hawaiki. There are no shops on Cape Reinga, and eating and drinking is frowned upon in order to show respect for this sacred Maori site. For an additional cost, you can aid New Zealand’s conservation program by planting a native tree.From Cape Reinga, your tour continues down the North Island’s coast. Your first stop is the giant sand dunes at the Te Paki Quicksand Stream, where you can try your hand at sandboarding. Experience an exhilarating ride down the face of a dune on a boogie board! Finally, get back on the Waverider coach and head south on Ninety Mile Beach. This strikingly beautiful stretch of unpopulated beach, is a marked contrast to the bustle of the island’s East Coast, and you will have plenty of opportunities to stick your toes in the sand and help your guide dig for shellfish. Your New Zealand North Island adventure ends with your return drive to Paihia.