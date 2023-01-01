The giant cross-sections of trees at this superb museum are astounding in themselves, but the entire industry is animated through life-sized reproductions of a pioneer sawmill, a boarding house, a bushman’s hut and a Victorian home – along with photos, artefacts, and fabulous furniture and marquetry. The Gum Room holds a wonderful collection of kauri gum, the jewel-like amber substance that can be carved and sculpted. Working with local iwi (tribes), a space has opened with Māori artefacts from the region.

Beyond the museum, leave time to visit the school house, post office and gardens.