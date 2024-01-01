Dome Forest

Two kilometres north of Warkworth, a track leads through this regenerating forest to the Dome summit (336m). On a fine day you can see the Sky Tower from a lookout near the top. The summit walk takes about 1½ hours return, or you can continue for a gruelling seven-hour one-way hike through the Totora Peak Scenic Reserve, exiting on Govan Wilson Rd.
