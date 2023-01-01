Straddling the head of Mahurangi Harbour, Mahurangi Regional Park is a boater's paradise incorporating areas of coastal forest, pā sites and a historic homestead and cemetery. Its sheltered beaches offer prime sandy spots for a dip or picnic, and there are loop walks ranging from 1½ to 2½ hours.

The park has three distinct fingers: Mahurangi West, accessed from a turn-off 3km north of Puhoi; Scott Point on the eastern side, with road access 16km southeast of Warkworth; and isolated Mahurangi East, which can only be reached by boat. Accommodation is available in four basic campsites (per adult/child $9/4.50) and four baches ($120-210), sleeping six to eight.