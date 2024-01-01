Couldrey Homestead

North Auckland

The Couldrey family were the original colonial settlers of the Wenderholm area, and their farmhouse dating from the 1860s is now a museum.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • One Tree Hill monument in Auckland, New Zealand.

    One Tree Hill

    25.47 MILES

    Maungakiekie was the largest and most spiritually significant Māori pā (fortified village) prior to British arrival. At the top of this volcanic cone (at…

  • Aerial of the Mount Eden volcano in Auckland, New Zealand.

    Mt Eden

    23.82 MILES

    From the top of Auckland’s highest volcanic cone (196m), the entire isthmus and both harbours are laid bare. The symmetrical crater (50m deep) is known as…

  • Auckland War Memorial Museum.

    Auckland Museum

    22.75 MILES

    This imposing neoclassical temple (1929), capped with an impressive copper-and-glass dome (2007), dominates the Auckland Domain and is a prominent part of…

  • Goat Island Marine Reserve.

    Goat Island Marine Reserve

    19.04 MILES

    Only 3km from Leigh, this 547-hectare aquatic area was established in 1975 as the country’s first marine reserve. In less than 40 years the sea has…

  • The entrance of the Auckland Art Gallery (or Toi o Tāmaki in Māori), located below Albert Park in the city centre.

    Auckland Art Gallery

    22.02 MILES

    Auckland's premier art repository has a striking glass-and-wood atrium grafted onto its 1887 French chateau frame. It showcases the best of NZ art, along…

  • The Arts House Trust

    The Arts House Trust

    26.31 MILES

    Housed in a gorgeous 1879 mansion with views to One Tree Hill and the Manukau Harbour, this arts centre is endowed with contemporary NZ art from an…

  • A large lizard in its enclosure at the Auckland Zoo, New Zealand.

    Auckland Zoo

    22.69 MILES

    At this modern, spacious zoo, the big foreigners tend to steal the attention from the timid natives, but if you can wrestle the kids away from the tigers…

  • Tawharanui Regional Park.

    Tawharanui Regional Park

    13.57 MILES

    A partly unsealed road leads to this 588-hectare reserve at the end of a peninsula. This special place is an open sanctuary for native birds, protected by…

Nearby North Auckland attractions

1. Wenderholm Regional Park

0.13 MILES

Squeezed between the Waiwera and Puhoi Rivers, the exquisite 134-hectare Wenderholm Regional Park has a diverse ecology, abundant bird life, beaches and…

2. Mahurangi Regional Park

1.55 MILES

Straddling the head of Mahurangi Harbour, Mahurangi Regional Park is a boater's paradise incorporating areas of coastal forest, pā sites and a historic…

5. Church of Sts Peter & Paul

3.04 MILES

The village’s pretty Catholic church dates from 1881 and has an interesting tabernacle painting (a copy of one in Bohemia), stained glass and statues.

6. Orewa Beach

3.49 MILES

Orewa's 3km-long stretch of sand is its main drawcard. Being in the Hauraki Gulf, it's sheltered from the surf but still patrolled by lifeguards in peak…

7. Scandrett Regional Park

7.37 MILES

On the ocean side of the Mahurangi Peninsula, Scandrett Regional Park has a sandy beach, walking tracks, patches of regenerating forest, a historic…

8. Warkworth District's Museum

8.51 MILES

Pioneer-era detritus is displayed at this small local museum. Of more interest is the surrounding Parry Kauri Park, which harbours a couple of giant kauri…