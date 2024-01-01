Couldrey Homestead

The Couldrey family were the original colonial settlers of the Wenderholm area, and their farmhouse dating from the 1860s is now a museum.
Nearby North Auckland attractions
0.13 MILES
Squeezed between the Waiwera and Puhoi Rivers, the exquisite 134-hectare Wenderholm Regional Park has a diverse ecology, abundant bird life, beaches and…
1.55 MILES
Straddling the head of Mahurangi Harbour, Mahurangi Regional Park is a boater's paradise incorporating areas of coastal forest, pā sites and a historic…
2.91 MILES
Ten hectares of native bush with labelled trees, a pā site, a lookout and easy short walks.
3 MILES
Tells the story of the hardship and perseverance of the original Bohemian pioneers.
3.04 MILES
The village’s pretty Catholic church dates from 1881 and has an interesting tabernacle painting (a copy of one in Bohemia), stained glass and statues.
3.49 MILES
Orewa's 3km-long stretch of sand is its main drawcard. Being in the Hauraki Gulf, it's sheltered from the surf but still patrolled by lifeguards in peak…
7.37 MILES
On the ocean side of the Mahurangi Peninsula, Scandrett Regional Park has a sandy beach, walking tracks, patches of regenerating forest, a historic…
8. Warkworth District's Museum
8.51 MILES
Pioneer-era detritus is displayed at this small local museum. Of more interest is the surrounding Parry Kauri Park, which harbours a couple of giant kauri…