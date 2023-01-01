Squeezed between the Waiwera and Puhoi Rivers, the exquisite 134-hectare Wenderholm Regional Park has a diverse ecology, abundant bird life, beaches and walks (30 minutes to 2½ hours). The Couldrey family were the original colonial settlers of the Wenderholm area, and their homestead dating from the 1860s is now a museum. The camping ground (site per adult/child $15/6) provides only tap water and toilets, and the council also rents three comfortable self-contained houses ($133 to $171).