A partly unsealed road leads to this 588-hectare reserve at the end of a peninsula. This special place is an open sanctuary for native birds, protected by a pest-proof fence, while the northern coast is a marine park (bring a snorkel). There are plenty of walking tracks (1½ to four hours), but the main attraction is Anchor Bay, one of the region’s finest white-sand beaches.

Camping is allowed at two basic sites near the beach (adult/child $16/6.50) and there's a six-person bach for hire ($188).